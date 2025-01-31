Tyler McGhie scores 24 to lead UC San Diego to 74-63 victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU — Tyler McGhie scored 24 points and UC San Diego pulled away in the second half to beat Hawaii 74-63 on Thursday night.

McGhie made 8 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws for the Tritons (18-4, 8-2 Big West Conference), who trailed 34-33 at halftime before upping their win streak to three. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds. Hayden Gray had 13 points and Nordin Kapic scored 11.

Akira Jacobs, Ryan Rapp and Kody Williams all scored 11 for the Rainbow Warriors (12-9, 4-6), who have lost three in a row.

_