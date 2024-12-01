Balanced UCF pulls away from Cal Baptist in the second half for 74-59 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keyshawn Hall scored 15 points, Darius Johnson and Moustapha Thiem each had 11 points, and UCF defeated California Baptist 74-59 on Sunday.

Jordan Ivy-Curry added 10 points for the Knights (6-2), who led by only three points at halftime but pulled away in the second half with a 15-0 run.

Dominique Daniels Jr. hit a 3-pointer for Cal Baptist and the game was tied for the last time, 36-36 early in the second half. UCF then scored the next 15 points with six coming from Hall on a 3-pointer and a three-point play.

Several minutes later a 3-pointer by Ivy-Curry made it an 18-point game at 65-47 with just inside of 6 minutes to go.

Daniels led Cal Baptist (5-4) with 33 points on 11-of-25 shooting. He was the only Lancer to make more than two shots. They shot 35% from the field but made all 13 of their free throws, eight by Daniels. Kendal Coleman had 13 rebounds.

The Lancers were in the lead for nearly 8 minutes of the first half. Their last lead was 27-25 with 3 minutes to go, then the Knights got a couple of 3-pointers from Johnson and a free throw from Dallan Coleman to go up by five in the final minute. UCF led 32-29 at halftime.