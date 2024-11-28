Darius Johnson scores 28, drains 8 3-pointers in UCF's 84-76 win over Milwaukee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Johnson made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead UCF to an 84-76 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Jordan Ivy-Curry added 14 points for UCF (5-2).

Kentrell Pullian had 15 points for Milwaukee (5-3) and Jamichael Stillwell had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Also in double figures were Themus Fulks with 13 points and AJ McKee with 12.

UCF led for most of the first 10 minutes of the second half but never by more than four points. Fulks hit two 3-pointers and Milwaukee tied it at 63 with a little less than nine minutes left but Johnson hit a two-point jumper and two 3-pointers to give UCF a 71-63 lead.

The Panthers rallied again and closed to within 73-72 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. The Knights held Milwaukee to two field goals the rest of the way and a 3-pointer by Johnson made it 79-72 with two minutes to go. Not only was it UCF's last made basket, it was the Knights' final shot attempt as they made 5 of 6 free throws and had one turnover over the final two minutes.

Ivy-Curry had a personal 9-4 run midway through the first half to help the Knights build a 28-20 lead. Milwaukee scored the next seven points to get within 28-27 and UCF went on to lead 43-40 at halftime.

Johnson made 8 of 10 shots from 3-point distance; his teammates made 3 of 14.

The Knights returned home after a triple-overtime loss to LSU on Sunday at the Greenbrier Classic. Wednesday's win was the first of five straight games in their home state for the Knights.