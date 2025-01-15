Sedona Prince scores 27 points and 10th-ranked TCU wins 9th in a row, 90-81 over UCF

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sedona Prince scored 27 points, Hailey Van Lith matched her career high with six 3-pointers while scoring 20 and 10th-ranked TCU beat UCF 90-81 on Tuesday night for their ninth win in a row.

Van Lith also had seven assists for the Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-0 Big 12), who had a 30-point first quarter and never trailed. Madison Conner added 14 points and seven assists, while Donovyn Hunter scored 12 points.

It was Van Lith’s first game with six 3-pointers for TCU doing it three times for Louisville, the last as a sophomore in February 2022.

Kaitlin Peterson had 33 points for UCF (7-9, 0-6). Emely Rodriguez scored 16 points and Achol Akot had 12 points with 10 rebounds.

Takeaways

UCF, which lost by 40 at home to TCU on Dec. 21, trailed by 23 points Tuesday before finishing the third quarter with a 10-2 run. The Knights were within 87-81 with 25 seconds left after a 10-0 run.

TCU hasn't lost since an 85-52 setback against defending national champion South Carolina on Dec. 8, a game played about 3 1/2 miles from campus at Dickies Arena. The Frogs have won their last 16 games on campus.

Key moment

Conner had bookend 3s in a 13-0 run for the Frogs in a 2 1/2-minute span in the first quarter that put them ahead by double digits early. Van Lith had a 3 and two assists in that run, while Prince had a pair of layups and assisted on Conner's second 3 that made it 26-8.

Key stat

TCU had 29 assists on 32 made field goals.

Up next

TCU hosts No. 23 Utah on Friday night, and UCF is home against No. 25 Oklahoma State on Saturday.