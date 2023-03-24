Julian Strawther answers UCLA's three-pointer with winning three for Gonzaga

LAS VEGAS — Julian Strawther hit a three-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to answer a three-pointer by UCLA’s Amari Bailey and give Gonzaga a 79-76 NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinal win on Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

“It’s moments like that you can’t make up,” said Strawther, a Las Vegas native. “Those are literally the moments you dream of. To even make a shot like that in March Madness and just to be back home in Vegas is like the cherry on top.”

The Bruins (31-6), the West Regional’s second seed, stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:05 and took a 76-75 lead on Bailey‘s three-pointer with 12.2 seconds remaining.

The Zags (31-5) brought the ball up the floor and Strawther stepped into a three-pointer after a drop pass from Hunter Sallis, bringing Gonzaga fans to their feet. “As soon as it came off, it looked like it was on line,” Strawther said.

Gonzaga’s Malachi Smith stole the ball from UCLA’s Tyger Campbell, but Strawther missed the first of two free throws with just over a second remaining. He made the second, and the Bruins still had a chance.

Campbell’s three-pointer at the buzzer hit the back of the rim, sending the Zags rushing off the bench and into the regional final against UConn on Saturday.

Strawther’s shot, off a drop pass, was reminiscent of the one Villanova’s Kris Jenkins made to clinch the 2016 national championship — a shot that came after North Carolina’s Marcus Paige hit an off-balance three-pointer with 4.7 seconds left.

There’s a reason it looked familiar. “That’s Jay Wright’s play that he used in Villanova-Carolina, the championship,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “That’s what we call it. He makes it all the time.”

“We should have been tighter on Strawther,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “We were the whole game. We just weren’t on that play. If we were tighter, then he couldn’t have looped behind.”

It’s the second time Gonzaga has beaten UCLA on a last-second shot in the NCAA Tournament. Jalen Suggs crushed the Bruins the last time, hitting a running three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Zags to the 2021 national championship game.

“I can’t even describe what he did. It’s crazy,” Gonzaga’s Drew Timme said of Strawther’s game-winner. “It’s just like that Jalen shot, man.”

Timme had 36 points for his record 10th NCAA Tournament game with at least 20 points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds for UCLA.