Lauren Betts out with right foot injury for top-ranked UCLA

UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, tries to pass while under pressure from Southern California guard JuJu Watkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Lauren Betts isn’t playing for top-ranked UCLA against No. 22 Michigan State because of a right foot injury.

The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer sat out Sunday’s game at Pauley Pavilion and was wearing a boot on her foot. The 6-foot-7 starting center is day-to-day. Betts missed two games in late December with a minor leg injury.

Betts had her 13th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-60 loss to sixth-ranked Southern California on Thursday. The defeat snapped UCLA’s 23-game winning streak.

She is averaging 19.5 points and 9.9 rebounds.

This story has been corrected to show Betts missed two games earlier this season.

