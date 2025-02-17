Lauren Betts out with right foot injury for top-ranked UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Lauren Betts isn’t playing for top-ranked UCLA against No. 22 Michigan State because of a right foot injury.

The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer sat out Sunday’s game at Pauley Pavilion and was wearing a boot on her foot. The 6-foot-7 starting center is day-to-day. Betts missed two games in late December with a minor leg injury.

Betts had her 13th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-60 loss to sixth-ranked Southern California on Thursday. The defeat snapped UCLA’s 23-game winning streak.

She is averaging 19.5 points and 9.9 rebounds.

This story has been corrected to show Betts missed two games earlier this season.