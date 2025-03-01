Kaufman-Renn scores 29, Smith adds 23 as No. 20 Purdue beats UCLA 76-66 to end four-game skid

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 points and Braden Smith added 23 to help No. 20 Purdue beat UCLA 76-66 on Friday night and end a four-game losing streak.

Kaufman-Renn shot 11 for 15 from the field and 7 for 10 on free throws. Fletcher Loyer scored 11 points for the Boilermakers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten).

Tyler Bilodeau had 15 points for the Bruins (20-9, 11-7), and Sebastian Mack scored 10.

Purdue shot 52% from the field while UCLA hit 48% in a game that went back and forth until the final 6 minutes.

Trailing 56-55, Kaufman-Renn scored six consecutive points to put Purdue ahead 61-56 with 5:35 left. Camden Heide and Fletcher Loyer then made 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 run.

Aday Mara hit a turnaround jumper to make it 67-58 and end UCLA’s scoring drought, but Smith helped Purdue to effectively seal it with two 3-pointers.

The Bruins held a 31-23 rebounding edge.

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots while defended by UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

Purdue shot 60% in the first half to take a 37-35 lead at halftime. UCLA made 46% from the field but held a 20-7 edge in rebounds, including 10-1 on the offensive board.

Purdue built a 29-19 lead, only to see it nearly erased by an 8-0 spurt by UCLA. Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer hit a 3 to give Purdue a 32-27 lead, but the Bruins outscored Purdue 8-5 to end the half.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins had the edge in bench scoring at 30-8, but had trouble slowing down Purdue’s top scorers.

Purdue: With his third assist, Smith became Purdue’s all-time assist leader with 691, passing Bruce Parkinson (1973-77). Smith finished with eight assists.

Purdue forward Camden Heide (23) shoots over the defense of UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

Key moment

With the shot clock winding down, Loyer hit a 3-pointer to give Purdue a 67-56 led. The home crowd erupted and UCLA called a timeout with 3:38 left.

Key stat

Purdue made 11 of 22 3-pointers, including 6 of 10 by Smith. In contrast, UCLA was 5 for 18 from long distance.

Up next

UCLA plays at Northwestern on Monday night, and the Boilermakers host Rutgers on Tuesday night.