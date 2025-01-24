Lauren Betts helps No. 1 UCLA stay unbeaten with 84-66 victory over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Lauren Betts had 25 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks to help No. 1 UCLA beat Rutgers 84-66 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 Betts now has 21 blocks over her last three games for UCLA (19-0, 7-0 Big Ten).

This was the first time Rutgers faced the No. 1 team in the country since 2014, when the Scarlet Knights played UConn twice in the American Athletic Conference.

The Scarlet Knights hung around for about 12 minutes before the Bruins asserted themselves behind Betts to go up 45-29 at the half. Rutgers never got closer than 14 in the second half.

Destiny Adams led Rutgers (8-12, 0-9) with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

UCLA has been on the East Coast for nearly a week as the Bruins beat No. 25 Baylor in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic on Monday.

Because of the wildfires in Los Angeles, UCLA classes at the start of the semester had been held remotely, but returned in person last week. Players have been able to join remotely when they've needed to while on the road.

UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Mya Petticord (3) and Rutgers center Chyna Cornwell (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins remained one of the two unbeaten teams in the country along with No. 5 LSU.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are still winless in the conference and are in danger of missing the Big Ten tournament. Only 15 of the 18 teams in the conference make it.

Key moment

UCLA led 21-16 early in the second quarter before scoring nine straight points to start a 20-6 run. Betts had eight points during the spurt.

Key stat

UCLA had 25 assists on its 32 field goals. Most of the baskets that weren't assisted came on putbacks.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) controls the ball against Rutgers center Chyna Cornwell (54) and guard Awa Sidibe (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

Up next

UCLA visits No. 8 Maryland on Sunday to finish off its East Coast swing. Rutgers plays at Penn State the same day.