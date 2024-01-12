Led by freshman JuJu Watkins, No. 9 USC looks to end 9-game rivalry skid against No. 2 UCLA women

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in her college career, JuJu Watkins is about to face the same team a second time. No. 2 UCLA is ready for the freshman sensation from ninth-ranked Southern California.

Watkins' name rang out during the Bruins' practice Friday, two days before they head across town for Sunday's game at Galen Center. UCLA won the first showdown 71-64 in the teams' Pac-12 opener two weeks ago.

Watkins had a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds for her second career double-double. She is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.1 points per game and has been the Trojans’ top scorer in all of her 12 games.

“To put multiple people on her, to have her work for every catch, have everything be just be a little bit harder,” coach Cori Close said of UCLA's strategy. “She’s going to be forced to more indecision, reads and talent that she’s not faced before. She’s doing a heckuva job, but I would be surprised if she wasn’t experiencing maybe a little lower shooting percentage, not getting quite as many open 3s.”

It's the second top-10 matchup of the season between UCLA and USC. The Trojans’ 16-game home winning streak will be on the line in front of an expected sellout crowd.

“When we feel like we can’t do anymore, we might need to dive on the ball and the crowd’s cheering for you, it’s a really good feeling,” USC center Rayah Marshall said. “I feel like that just gives us an extra amount of energy and morale just to compete.”

Two weeks ago, the matchup drew a record crowd of 13,659 at Pauley Pavilion and the Trojans left with their only loss. Londynn Jones led UCLA with 21 points, including two of her five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hold off the Trojans.

“We didn’t play our best game offensively or defensively so we have a huge chip on our shoulder to come out there and hunt for a win,” Marshall said.

“When we walked into Pauley Pavilion we were being booed and I could care less for that blue-colored gym they got going on,” she said, “so it’s time to make them feel that.”

The Bruins own a nine-game winning streak over their crosstown rival.

“They’re going to come out really excited because it’s at their place,” UCLA guard Kiki Rice said. “We beat them last time and we just have to be ready to match their energy and I have no doubt that we’re ready.”

Close wishes the rivalry games hadn't been scheduled two weeks apart. She's hoping things will be different next season when both schools move to the Big Ten.

“I’ve already had conversations with the Big Ten in terms of, ‘Hey, these are things that I think are really important for Southern California basketball as we think about scheduling for next year,’” she said.

The game is a true battle of Los Angeles.

The Trojans have six LA-area players on their roster, including Watkins, who grew up in Watts, about 10 miles from campus. The Bruins have four LA-area natives, including fifth-year guard Charisma Osborne from Fontana.

“I feel like this is the year we’re going to pull it off,” said Marshall, from nearby Lynwood. “It’s time for a new champion to take over.”

