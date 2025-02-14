No. 1 UCLA's 23-game winning streak ends in 71-60 loss to USC and Watkins

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins scored 38 points to lead sixth-ranked Southern California over No. 1 UCLA 71-60 on Thursday night, handing the crosstown rival Bruins their first loss of the season.

The Trojans rallied with a huge fourth quarter after being held to nine points in the third when they trailed 52-47.

Kiki Iriafen added 13 points for the Trojans (22-2, 12-2 Big Ten). It was the program's first win over a top-ranked team since 1983.