No. 1 UCLA's 23-game winning streak ends in 71-60 loss to USC and Watkins

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots during the first...

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins scored 38 points to lead sixth-ranked Southern California over No. 1 UCLA 71-60 on Thursday night, handing the crosstown rival Bruins their first loss of the season.

The Trojans rallied with a huge fourth quarter after being held to nine points in the third when they trailed 52-47.

Kiki Iriafen added 13 points for the Trojans (22-2, 12-2 Big Ten). It was the program's first win over a top-ranked team since 1983.

