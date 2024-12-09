Lauren Betts has 23 points in No. 1 UCLA's 73-62 win over Washington

SEATTLE — Lauren Betts had 23 point and top-ranked UCLA survived a late challenge with a 73-62 victory over Washington in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Kiki Rice added 18 for the undefeated Bruins (9-0, 1-0), who led by as many as 17 in the third quarter.

Elle Ladine led the Huskies (7-3, 0-1) with 19 points, going 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Dalayah Daniels added 14 points.

Sayvia Sellers and Ladine hit back-to-back 3-pointer to close Washington's deficit to 64-59 with 4:04 left. But the Bruins answered with a 7-0 run and were not threatened the rest of the way.

UCLA led 35-25 at the half.

Takeaways

UCLA: Despite having its toughest rebounding battle of the season, UCLA outscored its hosts 50-22 in the paint, and 12-3 on the fastbreak.

Washington: It’s the second close loss to a top-10 team for the Huskies, who fell to No. 5 LSU 68-67 in the Bahamas on Nov. 25 in a game they led until the final seconds.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice, right, looks to shoot as Washington forward Dalayah Daniels (14) and guard Sayvia Sellers (0) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Jason Redmond

Key Moment

After Washington got within five in the final quarter, Betts got the ball on UCLA’s ensuing possession and scored on a jumper and a free throw. She added a layup in the paint and Gabriela Jaquez added a fast-break basket to seal it.

Key Stat

For the first time this season, UCLA — which came into the day as the fourth-best rebounding team in the country — lost the battle on the glass, with the Huskies outrebounding the Bruins 32-30.

Up Next

UCLA will return to Southern California and play at Long Beach State on Saturday. Washington will stay at home and host Utah in a nonconference matchup on Saturday.