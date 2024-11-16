UConn's Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win as No. 2 Huskies top No. 14 UNC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UConn's Geno Auriemma sounded more interested in getting his team ready to contend for a national championship than adding another coaching milestone to a Hall of Fame career.

Even on the night he tied the NCAA Division I record for coaching victories in men's or women's basketball.

The 70-year-old Auriemma earned his 1,216th win Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58. That matched Tara VanDerveer, who retired in April after 38 seasons at Stanford.

“I'm more of how do I put (the players) in position so they can feel like I feel, like I've been very fortunate to get a lot of things come my way,” Auriemma said. “And they came hoping to get some of those things. So I just keep the focus on that all the time. And whatever happens on my end happens.”

His record with the Huskies is 1,216-162, good for an 88.2% win percentage to go with 11 national championships — most recently in 2016. He can break the record Wednesday against Fairleigh Dickinson.

“It's the reason you came to UConn, to play under him,” said preseason All-American Paige Bueckers, who scored 29 points. “So it's been a dream come true, and we're super proud of him. I know he doesn't talk about himself too much, just a little bit.

“To be a part of this, it's amazing, and it speaks to the longevity of what he's built here at UConn — the history, the players, the success, the national championships. So it means everything to play for UConn and play for him.”

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart was quick to praise Auriemma, too. She told reporters Thursday about meeting with Auriemma as a graduate assistant coach at Dartmouth as part of her thesis on coaching leadership, a meeting that left an impression on Banghart as she mulled becoming a coach after her playing career.

Among the now-46-year-old Banghart's takeaways: Auriemma's authenticity is “a superpower.”

“He deserves his flowers,” she said, adding: “He lifts others up. He has brought people with him. So you're talking to a Geno fan.”

Mike Krzyzewski, who retired in 2022, holds the men's record with 1,202 victories at Army and Duke. Auriemma, VanDerveer and Krzyzewski are the only Division I coaches to reach the 1,200-win plateau, and Auriemma is the only one to spend his entire career at one school. VanDerveer coached at Idaho and Ohio State before Stanford.