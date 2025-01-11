SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Azzi Fudd scores 21 points in return home as No. 7 UConn cruises past Georgetown, 73-55

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Azzi Fudd scored 21 points in her homecoming and No. 7 UConn beat Georgetown 73-55 on Saturday.

The redshirt junior, who grew up 15 minutes from Georgetown's campus, hit five 3-pointers and was 8-for-13 from the field.

Sarah Strong added 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for UConn (15-2, 6-0 Big East).

Khadee Hession had 14 of her 22 points in the first half for Georgetown (8-8, 1-4).

The Hoyas got off to a hot start, leading by eight in the first quarter before Fudd and the Huskies got going.

Takeaways

UConn: Playing their second game without leading scorer Paige Bueckers (ankle sprain), the Huskies hit seven three-pointers in the second half to outscore Georgetown 35-22 after the break.

Georgetown: Hoyas played much better in their second meeting with UConn, racing out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and cut the deficit to 38-35 early third on a Jayden McBride layup.

Key moment

Huskies went on a 20-6 run bridging halftime, flipping a 31-28 deficit into 48-37 lead on Shade's 3-pointer with 5:56 remaining in the third.

Key stat

Hession reached her career-high for points and 3-pointers in the first half, finishing 6-for-8 from outside the arc. The Hoyas, who came in averaging 6.9 threes per game, hit 10-for-26 overall.

Up next

The Huskies wrap up a two-game road swing Wednesday night in New York at St. John’s. The Hoyas begin a two-game road trip Tuesday night at Butler.

