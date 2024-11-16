Bueckers scores 29, Auriemma ties Division I coaching record as No. 2 UConn beats No. 14 UNC 69-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Paige Bueckers scored 29 points to help No. 2 UConn beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58 on Friday night, allowing longtime coach Geno Auriemma to tie the record for career victories in Division I men's or women's basketball.

The 70-year-old Auriemma, in his 40th season with the Huskies (3-0), earned his 1,216th career win to match retired Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer.

Freshman Sarah Strong added 14 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for UConn.

Indya Nivar had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (3-1), who shot 36% and made 7 of 24 3-pointers.

Takeaways

UConn: Bueckers had 16 first-quarter points, the last coming on a forced-up 3 at the horn over a defender. The preseason All-American made 12 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers, four rebounds and four assists.

UNC: The Tar Heels have lost seven straight in the series, with their last win coming in January 2007.

Key moment

The Tar Heels trailed by 21 but clawed their way back within striking range at 61-52 on Nivar's layup with 7:03 left. The Tar Heels then had five straight empty possessions before UConn got a stick-back from Jana El Alfy and Bueckers got loose on a cut for a layup that pushed the margin back to 13 with 3:16 remaining.

North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby (1) handles the ball as UConn's Sarah Strong (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

Key stat

The Tar Heels entered with fifth-year seniors Lexi Donarski (15.0 points) and Alyssa Ustby (10.7 points, 8.7 rebounds) taking charge, but they both struggled offensively. Donarski had five points on three shot attempts, while Ustby had three points on 1-for-9 shooting.

Up next

The Huskies host Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday. The Tar Heels head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis and face Ball State on Nov. 23.