UConn women’s basketball wins 103rd straight behind Katie Lou Samuelson’s 29 points

STORRS, Conn. — Katie Lou Samuelson broke out of a shooting slump on Saturday, scoring 29 points to lead the top-ranked Connecticut women’s basketball team to a 91-48 win over Memphis that extended the Huskies’ record winning streak to 103 games.

The sophomore star, who was just 13 of 40 from the field during her previous three games, hit 11 of 14 shots against the Tigers including 5-for-8 from three-point range.

“I don’t really think I’ve been in a slump because I think I’ve been shooting really well in practice, the same as I normally do,” she said. “It just hasn’t been going in during the games. But it was nice to shoot well today.”

Nepheesa Collier added 19 points and senior Saniya Chong had 14 points and seven assists in her final regular-season home game for the Huskies (28-0, 15-0 AAC).

Brea Elmore scored 19 points to lead Memphis (13-15, 6-9), which has lost three in a row.

Samuelson opened the game with a four-point play after being fouled on her first three-point shot. She scored the Huskies’ first eight points and had 11 in the first quarter as UConn built a 30-13 lead.

The Huskies scored 19 points off 14 Memphis turnovers in the first half and led 51-20 at intermission.

Samuelson and Collier combined to shoot 15-for-19 from the field in the first half. The Huskies pushed the lead to 40 points for the first time at 62-22 on a length-of-the-court pass from Samuelson to Chong, one of Samuelson’s five assists.

“[Samuelson] was involved in a lot of stuff today,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “She scored a lot of different ways, which was a good sign. Obviously she shot the ball well from behind the arc, but she also did a lot of other stuff and found a way to get involved.”

Chong and former walk-on Tierney Lawlor are 144-1 during their four years at UConn. They could end their careers as the winningest senior class in women’s college basketball history. They would be 154-1 if the Huskies win out and earn a fifth straight national title.

UConn closes the regular season tomorrow at South Florida before returning to Connecticut for the American Athletic Conference Tournament, which will be held about 30 miles from campus at the Mohegan Sun arena, the home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. — AP