Reed scores career-best 24 points, Carter adds 21 in LSU's season-opening win over UL Monroe 95-60

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jalen Reed scored a career-high 24 points, Cam Carter added 21 and LSU won its season opener with a 95-60 victory over UL Monroe on Wednesday night.

Reed shot 8 of 9 from the field, made all eight free-throw attempts and grabbed eight rebounds. Carter was 7-of-12 shooting and made four of LSU's 10 3-pointers.

Curtis Givens III also made four 3s and finished with 15 points for LSU, which shot 51% (34 of 67). Dji Bailey added 13 points.

Jalen Bolden scored 25 points on 11-of-22 shooting and made two 3-pointers to lead UL Monroe (1-1). Jerry Ngopot added 12 points.

LSU took the lead for good about three minutes in and used a 22-4 run for a 44-19 advantage. Reed finished with 16 first-half points, Carter added 14 and each scored on a dunk to help the Tigers take a 50-27 lead into the break.

ULM cut the deficit to 21 points early in the second half, but Jordan Sears answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 surge and the Warhawks didn't get closer.

LSU has won all nine games in the series.

