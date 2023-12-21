SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Tony Perkins has 23, 7 assists, 6 rebounds as Iowa beats UMBC 103-81

By The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tony Perkins had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Payton Sandfort scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds and Iowa pulled away late in the first half to beat UMBC 103-81 Wednesday night.

Sandfort was 7-of-12 shooting and had six assists. Ben Krikke, who made 8 of 11 from the field, added 17 points and 12 boards, Patrick McCaffery scored 14 points and Brock Harding finished with 10 points, 12 assists and four steals for Iowa (7-5).

Khydarius Smith scored seven points in a 9-2 run as the Hawkeyes went three minutes without a made field goal and UMBC (5-9) led 26-21 with eight minutes left in the first half. After Perkins made two free throws, McCaffery threw down a dunk to end the drought and Iowa scored 27 of the final 37 first-half points to take a 50-36 advantage into halftime. The Retrievers trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Dion Brown made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 23 points to lead UMBC and Smith finished with 20 points.

UMBC, which has lost four games in a row and five of its last six, shot 46% (32 of 69) from the field and made 13 of 25 (52%) from 3-point range but had a minus-11 turnover margin as Iowa scored 23 points off 15 Retrievers turnovers.

Iowa, which went into the game averaging 10.5 turnovers per game (No. 48 nationally), committed a season-low four.

UMBC plays host to American on Dec. 29. Iowa wraps up a four-game home stand against Northern Illinois on Dec. 29.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME