Penn State posts back-to-back 100-point games for the first time in program history

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Yanic Konan Niederhauser had 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, D’Marco Dunn added 16 points and Penn State routed UMBC 103-54 on Friday night.

Penn State, which beat Binghamton 108-66 in a season opener, posted back-to-back 100-plus games for the first time in program history. The Nittany Lions scored 60 points in the second half against UMBC after shooting 58% from the field.

Niederhauser set the tone in the first half with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to help Penn State take a 43-28 lead. Jahvin Carter led the way in the second half with 12 points, missing only one of his five shots.

Zach Hicks made a 3-pointer with 6:37 remaining in the first half to put Penn State ahead by double figures for good. The Nittany Lions scored the opening seven points of the second half, with five coming from Puff Johnson.

Ace Baldwin Jr. began a 13-0 run with a three-point play and Konan Niederhauser capped it with a dunk for a 34-point lead with 10:11 remaining.

Hicks and Carter each finished with 12 points for Penn State (2-0). Nick Kern Jr. scored 10.

Bryce Johnson scored 13 points for UMBC (1-1) and Marcus Banks Jr. had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Penn State will remain at the Bryce Jordan Center for a clash against St. Francis on Tuesday before a neutral court battle with Virginia Tech on Nov. 15 in Baltimore.