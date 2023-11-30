Boogie Ellis hits career-high 8 3-pointers for 28 points and USC routs Eastern Washington 106-78

LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 28 points, hitting a career-high eight 3-pointers, and Southern California routed Eastern Washington 106-78 on Wednesday night.

The Trojans (5-2) bounced back from a two-point loss to Oklahoma last week that dropped them out of the AP Top 25 poll.

Ellis shot 9 of 13 from the floor and missed just two of his 3-point attempts. Isaiah Collier added 15 points despite four fouls as one of five Trojans in double figures.

The Eagles (1-6) were led by former UCLA player Jake Kyman with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers.

The Trojans stretched their lead to 31 points to start the second half when Ellis made three 3-pointers.

The Trojans built their largest lead of the first half, 44-22, with a 19-3 run that included 13 straight points. Six different players scored, led by Vincent Iwuchukwu with seven points, including two dunks.

USC led 52-33 at the break after shooting 63% from the floor. Shortly before halftime, Bronny James appeared on the bench. Unlike last week, he didn't do any pre-game shooting. He has yet to make his collegiate debut after suffering a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

Southern California forward Joshua Morgan dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Washington in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

