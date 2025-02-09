Iriafen scores 24 points and No. 7 USC beats No. 8 Ohio State 84-63 as Watkins struggles

LOS ANGELES — Kiki Iriafen had 24 points and 13 rebounds and No. 7 Southern California defeated eighth-ranked Ohio State 84-63 on Saturday night when Trojans star JuJu Watkins struggled offensively.

It was a cold shooting night for Watkins, the Big Ten’s leading scorer who averages 24.2 points. She missed her first 11 shots before scoring on a layup in the third quarter, drawing big cheers from the crowd. She was 5 for 21 from the floor (1 of 6 from 3-point range) and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Trojans (21-2, 11-1 Big Ten) missed their first seven shots and had five turnovers in the game's opening five minutes.

The Buckeyes (20-3, 9-3) were led by Taylor Thierry, who scored 14 points before fouling out with 5:37 remaining. Cotie McMahon added 13 points.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes got swept in LA, losing to top-ranked UCLA by 13 points. They led the Trojans by five to start the game and trailed by one in the second quarter only to get outscored 13-6 to end the first half down 34-26.

USC: The Trojans need Watkins to regain her shooting touch with crosstown rival UCLA looming. They also must cut down on turnovers. They committed 23 — second-worst of the season.

Key moment

The Trojans pulled away in the third, closing on a 9-2 run to lead 59-45 going into the fourth. Watkins had five points and Kayleigh Heckel added four in the spurt.

Southern California forward Kiki Iriafen looks go pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Eric Thayer

Key stat

Watkins was 0 for 8 from the floor in the first half when she made all four of her free throws. Against Minnesota a week ago, she was 0 for 10 in the first half and finished with 20 points.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Minnesota on Thursday. USC hosts No. 1 UCLA on Thursday in a sold-out game.