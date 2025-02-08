Trey Kaufman-Renn has 24 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Purdue past USC 90-72

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trey Kaufman-Renn had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Purdue to a 90-72 victory over Southern California on Friday night for its fourth straight win.

Fletcher Loyer added 14 points for the Boilermakers (19-5 11-2 Big Ten), who outrebounded the Trojans 48-31. Braden Smith and Caleb Furst each just missed joining Kaufman-Renn with double-doubles. Smith finished with 9 points and a team-high 13 assists, and Furst also had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Wesley Yates III scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in the first half for the Trojans (13-10, 5-7). Yates, whose previous high was 21 points, had to play most of the second half with four fouls after he picked up his fourth with 16:25 minutes left. Isaiah Elohim added 11 points and Jalen Shelley 10 for USC.

The Trojans played their second game in a row without leading scorer Desmond Claude, who's sidelined with a knee injury.

The Boilermakers shot 67% in the first half to take a 48-36 lead into halftime.

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line: USC shot 4 of 26, while Purude was 6 of 26..

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans, who lacked scoring punch with Claude out, were 16 of 29 from the foul line.

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) looks to shoot over Southern California forward Josh Cohen (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Purdue: The Boilermakers moved two games up in the win column over Michigan State and Michigan, both 9-2, in their quest for their third consecutive Big Ten regular-season title.

Key moment

With an assist from Smith, Myles Colvin’s fast-break dunk energized the crowd and gave Purdue a 42-27 lead with 3:23 left in the first half.

Key stat

On a night when both teams had rough outside shooting games, Purdue held a 52-36 edge on points in the paint.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. USC will host Penn State, while Purdue is at No. 24 Michigan.

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) drives between Southern California guard Clark Slajchert (32) and guard Isaiah Elohim (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball