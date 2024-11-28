SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Watkins scores 20 points to lead No. 6 USC over Seton Hall 84-51 in Acrisure Holiday Invitational

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives past Seton Hall guard Shailyn Pinkney (21) during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Palm Desert, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

By The Associated Press

PALM DESERT, Calif. — JuJu Watkins had 20 points, seven rebounds and eight turnovers and No. 6 Southern California defeated Seton Hall 84-51 in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational on Wednesday night.

The Trojans (5-1) had three other players in double figures, including Kiki Iriafen with 15 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Avery Howell scored a career-best 14 points off the bench and Rayah Marshall had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Faith Masonius scored a career-high 25 points, banking in a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer for the Pirates (4-2).

Takeaways

Seton Hall: The Pirates kept it close in the second and third quarters, getting outscored by just a few points. But they were outdone 22-9 in the fourth. Masonius hit three 3-pointers while the Pirates were just 5 of 23 from long range.

USC: The Trojans showed they could bounce back after a 74-61 loss to then-No. 3 Notre Dame last weekend. Watkins' teammates provided key support.

Key moment

After a sensational freshman season, Watkins is being targeted by opposing defenses. Her offense has struggled so far this season and she was 7 of 13 from the floor with multiple defenders on her. She picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth.

Key stats

The Trojans dominated the boards, 56-27, including a 22-11 edge on the offensive glass. Their bench outscored the Pirates' reserves, 22-5.

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) is introduced before the team's NCAA women's college basketball game against Seton Hall in Palm Desert, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Up next

Seton Hall hosts San Francisco on Monday to open a four-game homestand.

USC stays in the desert to play Saint Louis on Friday in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational.

