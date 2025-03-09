Lauren Betts, strong defense lead No. 4 UCLA past No. 2 USC 72-67 in Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS — Lauren Betts scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half Sunday and No. 4 UCLA allowed only four baskets over the final 12 minutes as they rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat No. 2 Southern California 72-67 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

It marked the first time the Bruins (30-2) beat their longtime cross-town rival in three games this season. USC won the previous meeting — and the outright regular-season title — nine days earlier at UCLA, and the Bruins made no secret they wanted a rematch.

They still needed an incredible defensive performance to turn the game. The Trojans missed 14 consecutive shots, starting late in the third quarter, and made only four baskets in the fourth as their 48-35 lead withered away.

JuJu Watkins finished with 29 points and six rebounds to lead USC (28-3), which had a nine-game winning streak snapped.

Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones each had 13 points for UCLA. Rice also had eight assists and Betts had five rebounds, four blocks and four steals to win the tourney's Most Outstanding Player Award.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins got the matchup they wanted, and the finish they dreamed of. Coach Cori Close challenged her team to be tougher and more aggressive, and it was the difference in the game.

USC: The Trojans appeared to be in good shape when they opened the second half with a 3-pointer to take their largest lead of the game. But they failed to put it away and it cost them.

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) looks to drive on UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Key moment

Janiah Barker's two free throws with 4:10 to go finally gave the Bruins a 62-56 lead and the confidence to close it out.

Key stat

USC finished the game by going 4 of 19 from the field in the fourth quarter, with the first basket coming with 1:12 left.

Up next

Both teams take a week off before learning who they will host in Los Angeles for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.