Sundells has triple-double, No. 13 K-State women set record in 110-24 win over USC Upstate

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Serena Sundells scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished a career-high 13 assists to lead No. 13 Kansas State to its largest win ever in a 110-24 romp past South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.

While Sundell was picking up the first triple-double for the Wildcats since Shalee Lehning had her fifth 15 years ago, K-State was surpassing its 78-point win over Arkansas Pine Bluff (115-37) almost exactly 22 years ago.

The Wildcats had more field goals (28) than USC Upstate had points and the Spartans had more turnovers (32) than points.

Taryn Sides had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 23 points for the Wildcats (9-1). Temira Poindexter added 17 points, Eliza Maupin had 15 points and Kennedy Taylor 11. The Wildcats played without Ayoka Lee, who broke the school career scoring record in the last game.

Kansas State scored the first 25 points of the game and led 50-13 at the half. The Wildcats scored the first 16 points of the third quarter and the last 24 of the game.

The Wildcats shot 58%, made 13 of 28 3-pointers and 21 of 28 from the foul line.

Ava Miller had seven points to lead the Spartans (2-9), who lost by 57 at No. 20 Iowa State on Tuesday. The starters had 10 points and the bench had 14. USC Upstate shot 21% with one 3, scoring two points in both the first and fourth quarters.

Kansas State plays at Texas A&M on Sunday.