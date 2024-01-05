SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Perez scores 27, Collins adds 19 to help Arizona State beat Utah 82-70

Arizona State's Jose Perez (12) and Hunter Erickson (0) react...

Arizona State's Jose Perez (12) and Hunter Erickson (0) react to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Utah on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Credit: AP/Darryl Webb

By The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Jose Perez scored a season-high 27 points, Frankie Collins added 14 of his 19 points in the second half and Arizona State beat Utah 82-70 Thursday night for its third win in a row.

Arizona State (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) lost three games in a row — by an average of 14.6 points — to end its nonconference slate.

Perez hit a 3-pointer to give Arizona State the lead for good with 51 seconds left in the first half and then stole the ball, led the fast break and lobbed a pass to Jamiya Neal for an alley-oop layup 21 seconds later that made it 41-36 at halftime.

Keba Keita threw down a dunk and Deivon Smith converted a three-point play to cap a 7-2 spurt that trimmed Utah's deficit to 48-47 with 13:46 to play but Collins answered 15 seconds later with a 3-pointer, the first of his nine consecutive ASU points as the Sun Devils scored 13 of the next 19. Collins hit a 3 and Perez added another less than a minute to make it 67-56 with 5:28 to play and Utah trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Branden Carlson scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Utah (11-3, 2-1), which had won eight games in a row since suffering back-to-back losses against No. 3 Houston and St. John's at the Charleston Classic in mid-November. Smith finished with 13 points.

Arizona State plays host to Colorado, and Utah visits No. 10 Arizona, on Saturday

Arizona State's Jose Perez (12) shoots against Utah's Branden Carlson...

Arizona State's Jose Perez (12) shoots against Utah's Branden Carlson (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Credit: AP/Darryl Webb

