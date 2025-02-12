SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jizzle James matches career-best with 25 points, helps Cincinnati pull away late to beat Utah 85-75

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Jizzle James matched a career-high with 25 points and Cincinnati pulled away over the last four minutes to beat Utah 85-75 on Tuesday night for its third straight win.

Day Day Thomas scored five points and Aziz Bandaogo added an alley-oop dunk during an 11-0 run that gave Cincinnati an 83-72 lead. James ended the scoring with two free throws to surpass his previous season-best 24 points from Saturday's 84-66 win against BYU.

James was 10-of-15 shooting and made two 3-pointers to go with six assists against Utah. Josh Reed added 13 points and Simas Lukosius had 11 for Cincinnati (15-9, 5-8 Big 12). Bandaogo finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Gabe Madsen was 10-of-26 shooting overall, 8 of 22 from long range and finished with 28 points to lead Utah (13-11, 5-8). Lawson Lovering added 14 points.

Utah used a 9-2 surge to tie it 68-all with 7:27 remaining and knotted it again at 72-all before the Bearkats started their late run with 3:55 to play.

James scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half to help Cincinnati build a 42-36 lead. Lovering scored 12 points and Madsen had 10 for Utah.

Utah hosts No. 17 Kansas on Saturday.

Cincinnati is on the road against 10th-ranked Iowa State on Saturday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME