Raynaud has 20 and 11 rebounds, Jones scores 10 in final 2 minutes; Stanford beats Utah 79-73

STANFORD, Calif. — Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks, Michael Jones scored 10 of his 15 points in the final two minutes and Stanford beat Utah 79-73 Sunday to spoil Deivon Smith's triple-double.

Brandon Angel added 16 points and seven boards for Stanford (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12). Freshman Kanaan Carlyle — who went into the game leading the Cardinal in scoring (14.0 per game) — finished 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting before he fouled out with almost four minutes remaining.

Raynaud converted a three-point play to spark a 14-4 run, including all of Andrej Stojakovic's nine points, that gave the Cardinal a 12-point lead when Stojakovic hit a 3 with 10:50 to play that made it 55-43. Smith hit a 3, two free throws and jumper before Cole Bajema made a 3 to cap a 14-5 spurt and Gabe Madsen hit another from behind the arc to trim the deficit to 62-60 with five minutes remaining. Raynaud — who went into the game shooting 21% (4 of 19) from 3-point range — made a 3 and Angel followed with another before Jones took over down the stretch.

Smith finished with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Utah (12-5, 3-3). Madsen also scored 16 points and Branden Carlson added 14.

Utah plays host to Oregon State on Thursday. Stanford takes on Washington State in the second of three consecutive home games on Thursday.

