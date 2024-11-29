No. 11 Ohio State women rout Utah State behind 17 points apiece from Ajae Petty and Chance Gray

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ajae Petty and Chance Gray each had 17 points and No. 11 Ohio State scored 21 straight points in the second quarter to pull away from Utah State for an 87-51 victory on Friday at the Daytona Beach Classic.

Petty made three field goals in Ohio State's game-opening 11-0 run. Taylor Thierry added six points in the second-quarter run, and Gray and Jaloni Cambridge each scored five. Utah State was just 2 of 14 from the field in the second quarter to trail 45-18 at the break.

The Ohio State defense forced Utah State into 36 turnovers after Old Dominion committed 28 against the Buckeyes on Thursday. The Buckeyes have forced at least 20 turnovers in all seven games this season.

Cambridge had 13 points and a team-high five steals, and Elsa Lemmila scored 11 for Ohio State (7-0). Thierry, who became the 39th player in program history to score 1,000 career points on Thursday, was held to eight points but grabbed eight rebounds.

Mia Tarver scored 12 points and Taliyah Logwood added 11 for Utah State (1-6).

Ohio State returns home to play No. 19 Illinois on Dec. 8. Utah State stays in Florida to play Stetson on Saturday.