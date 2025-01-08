Mason Falslev scores 17 points to help No. 25 Utah State beat San Jose State 85-78

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mason Falslev had 17 points and seven rebounds, Tucker Anderson added 15 points and No. 25 Utah State held off San Jose State 85-78 on Tuesday night, the Aggies' fifth consecutive win.

Ian Martinez finished with 14 points and Deyton Albury had 13 for Utah State (15-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference).

Donavan Yap Jr. made a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for San Jose State (7-10, 0-5) and Latrell Davis scored 20.

Davis and Yap hit 3-pointers 40 seconds apart to cut San Jose State's deficit to 68-67. After Karson Templin made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Robert Vaihola's layup made it 69-all with six minutes to play. Falslev made a layup that gave the Aggies the lead for good with 5:28 left.

Takeaways

Aggies: The Spartans hit a season-high 14 3-pointers to keep the game close, but Utah State made critical stops down the stretch.

Spartans: San Jose State has lost its first five conference games this season, but four of those losses have come by seven points or fewer.

Key moment

After Vaihola's tying basket, the Spartans missed six consecutive shots and made just 1 of 15 the rest of the way.

Utah State forward Karson Templin, right, blocks San Jose State guard Will McClendon (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Key stat

The Spartans have not beaten a ranked opponent since defeating then-No. 19 Alabama on Dec. 27, 1996 — a 60-59 overtime victory at the Comerica Cable Car Classic.

Up next

Utah State hosts Boise State on Saturday. San Jose State visits Air Force on Saturday.