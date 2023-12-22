SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Simpson scores 23 points and Colorado cruises to 98-72 thumping of Utah Tech

By The Associated Press

BOULDER. Colo. — KJ Simpson scored 23 points and Luke O’Brien scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Colorado was never threatened in a 98-72 win over Utah Tech on Thursday night.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 16 points, Tristan da Silva 15 and J'Vonne Hadley 11 putting the Buffs's starting five in double-digit scoring. They led the whole game.

Aric Demings and Noa Gonsalves each scored 14 points and Beon Riley 10 for Utah Tech.

Colorado (9-2) scored the game's first 10 points with Simpson burying a 3-pointer and throwing down a dunk before the Trailblazers could get on the scoreboard. Gonsalves' layup 4 1/2 minutes in was Utah Tech's first basket.

Colorado extended its lead to 25-6 midway through the first half. The Buffaloes led 46-25 at halftime. Gonsalves' 3-pointer 2 minutes into the second half reduced the deficit to 50-31. Later, his 3 with 12:31 left made it 66-47 but Colorado spent most of the second half up by 20 or more.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Utah Tech hosts Florida International on Dec. 30.

Colorado begins its final year of Pac-12 Conference action when it hosts Washington Dec. 29. The Buffaloes are headed to the Big 12 Conference while Washington is off to the Big Ten Conference.

