Gabe Madsen leads Utah to big early lead, 84-53 win over Utah Tech

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half when Utah took a double-digit lead and the Utes beat Utah Tech 84-53 on Friday.

Keanu Dawes added 14 points and nine rebounds, Mason Madsen scored 12 points and Mike Sharavjamts 10 for the Utes (4-1), who were coming off their lone loss this season, 78-73 to Mississippi State. The Utes shot 48%, scored 18 points off turnovers and were plus-14 on the boards, led by Miro Little's 11 rebounds. Little also had eight assists.

Tennessee Rainwater and Hakim Byrd scored eight points each to lead the Trailblazers (1-4). Utah Tech shot 30%.

Leading by 16 at halftime, Mason Madsen and Hunter Erickson hit 3-pointers in an 8-0 run that boosted Utah's lead to 28 with 8 1/2 minutes to go. The Utes would extend that lead to as many as 32.

Gabe Madsen led the Utes to a 42-26 halftime lead, hitting 6 of 10 shots and two 3s. Dawes scored nine straight points to put the Utes up 13 with three minutes left in the half and an Erickson 3 made it an 18-point lead with a minute left.