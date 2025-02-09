SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Amani Hansberry scored 17 points, West Virginia cruises past Utah 72-61

By The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Amani Hansberry scored 17 points to lead West Virginia to 72-61 victory over Utah on Saturday night.

Hansberry made three 3-pointers and finished 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Javon Small added 14 points and eight assists for West Virginia (15-8, 6-6 Big 12). Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points and Jonathan Powell had 11.

The Mountaineers have won two of its last three since ending a three-game skid.

Keanu Dawes scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah (13-10, 5-7 Big 12). Jake Wahlin added 10 points.

West Virginia closed the first half on a 12-3 run for a 36-27 advantage. Toby Okani scored all nine of his points in the first half to pace West Virginia.

The Mountaineers had their largest lead, 53-39 with 12:38 left. The Utes cut the deficit to 64-59 with 3:00 remaining before Powell answered with a 3-pointer to help the Mountaineers pull away.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Utah beat the Mountaineers 65-62 in a Sweet 16 matchup at the NCAA Tournament on March 19, 1998.

On Tuesday, West Virginia hosts BYU while Utah plays at Cincinnati.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME