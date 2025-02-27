SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 18 West Virginia women rout Utah 75-46 behind JJ Quinerly's career-high 38 points

By The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — JJ Quinerly scored a career-high 38 points on 16-of-21 shooting to tie the program's single-game scoring record, and No. 18 West Virginia beat Utah 75-46 on Wednesday night to finish 16-0 at home this season.

Quinerly matched Meg Bulger (2004-08) for the most points by a Mountaineer women’s player in likely her final game inside the WVU Coliseum.

Quinerly scored 14 points in the first half to help build a 30-18 lead. She scored 15 of West Virginia’s 21 third-quarter points, including a steal and fast-break layup for a 51-36 lead entering the fourth.

Quinerly made a 3-pointer from the corner with 8:19 left in the fourth — her fourth in five attempts — to set a career-high with 34 points. She sat out much of the quarter with West Virginia leading by 20-plus for the final 3:51.

Utah entered as one of the nation’s premier shooting teams, ranking inside the top 15 in the nation for field goals (47.7%) and 3-point makes (38.5%). Utah finished with 17 made field goals, in 54 attempts, and had 28 turnovers.

West Virginia (22-6, 12-5 Big 12) scored 35 points off those turnovers. It was the 19th game this season that West Virginia has recorded 20-plus takeaways in a game.

Maye Toure led Utah (21-7, 12-5) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Gianna Kneepkens, averaging a team-high 19.4, was held to nine points.

Both teams play their final game of the regular season on Saturday, with Utah hosting BYU and West Virginia playing at Cincinnati.

