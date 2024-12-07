SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Adou Thiero leads second-half charge as Arkansas rallies to beat UTSA 75-60

By The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Adou Thiero totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds and Arkansas rallied for a 75-60 victory over UTSA on Saturday.

Thiero matched his career high for the Razorbacks — set two games earlier in a loss to Illinois — by making 8 of 10 shots from the floor and 10 of his 13 free throws. His only other double-double came last season against then-No. 1 Kansas when he grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and scored 16 in an 89-84 loss in the second game of the season.

Johnell Davis made three of Arkansas' five 3-pointers and scored 13.

Primo Spears and Marc Millender both hit three 3-pointers, scoring 19 and 18 respectively, for the Roadrunners (3-5).

Spears was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc in the first half and scored 11 to lead UTSA to a 32-27 advantage. The Razorbacks shot 38.5% overall and made only 3 of 9 from distance and 4 of 8 at the foul line.

Thiero opened the second half with a three-point play and a two-point basket to tie the game. Davis followed with a 3-pointer and Arkansas never trailed again. Thiero had 17 points after halftime and Davis scored 10 to lead the charge.

The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from the floor in the second half (18 for 27) and hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Arkansas plays Michigan at Madison Square Garden in New York in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.

