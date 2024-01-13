Murrell, Flanigan lead Ole Miss past Vanderbilt 69-56

OXFORD, Miss. — Matthew Murrell scored 24 points and Allen Flanigan scored 16 points and Mississippi fought off scrappy Vanderbilt before pulling away for a 69-56 win on Saturday.

Murrell scored 18 points in the first half shooting 7 of 8 including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He finished 9 for 17 overall and 6 for 12 from distance. Jaylen Murray added 12 points for the Rebels (15-1, 2-1 SEC)

Tyrin Lawrence scored 14 points, reserve Jason Rivera-Torres 12 and Ezra Manjon 11 for Vanderbilt (5-11, 0-3).

Ole Miss built a 17-10 lead before the Commodores rallied with a 13-5 run for a 23-22 lead. Ole Miss responded and posted its first double-digit lead to make it 38-28 and led 41-32 at halftime.

Later, Flanigan made a jumper, converted a three-point play and another jumper in succession to push the margin to 53-39 with 13:19 remaining.

Vanderbilt used an 8-0 run to get within 55-52 when JaQualon Roberts buried an open straight-away 3-pointer with 8:17 remaining. The Rebels immediately countered when Murray made a 3 16 seconds later. On the Commodores' ensuing possession, the Rebels' Jamarion Sharp blocked Lawrence's shot into the stands. Following a TV timeout, Vanderbilt failed to get off an attempt as the shot clock expired.

Murrell proceeded to connect on another 3, Murray came up with a steal on Lawrence before Vandy's Manjon fouled him on a layup attempt. Murray sank two fouls shots with 6:48 left, Flanigan made two more free throws for the Rebels 25 seconds later and their 10-point run made it 65-52 with 6:23 left and they stayed up by double digits the remainder.

Vanderbilt hosts No. 16 Auburn on Wednesday. Ole Miss faces LSU on the road on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here