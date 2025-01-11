SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Mark Mitchell's 19 points lead Missouri past Vanderbilt 75-66

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Mitchell scored 19 points, Missouri did not allow a point in the final two minutes, and the Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 75-66 on Saturday.

Missouri led all the way but an 8-0 run by Vanderbilt got the Commodores within 61-60 with 5 1/2 minutes to left in the game. The Tigers did not surrender the lead and a layup by Caleb Grill gave them a 68-63 lead with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. At 2:11, Vanderbilt's Jason Edwards made three free throws to make it 68-66 but the Commodores did not score again.

Grill made three free throws of his own to make it 71-66 with 1:52 left and Mitchell's three-point play at 1:20 made it an eight-point game. He made one of two free throws with 29 seconds left to wrap up the scoring.

Anthony Robinson II had 15 points and eight assists for Missouri (13-3, 2-1 SEC). Grill scored 13 points and Josh Gray grabbed 11 rebounds.

Edwards led Vanderbilt (13-3, 1-2) with 20 points. MJ Collins had 13 points, Chris Manon scored 10 and Devin McGlockton had 10 rebounds.

Missouri hit four 3-pointers in the first 3 1/2 minutes to take a 14-2 lead. After Vanderbilt closed to within 17-12, Mitchell scored seven of his 11 first-half points and the Tigers also had a 10-0 run to push their lead to 39-22 with under five minutes remaining in the half. Vanderbilt scored the last seven points of the half, cutting Missouri's led to 41-32 at the break.

Missouri's win continued a trend in which the home team has a 15-2 record. Overall, Missouri leads Vanderbilt 10-8.

Missouri plays at No. 8 Florida on Tuesday and Vanderbilt hosts South Carolina on Wednesday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME