Mark Mitchell's 19 points lead Missouri past Vanderbilt 75-66

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Mitchell scored 19 points, Missouri did not allow a point in the final two minutes, and the Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 75-66 on Saturday.

Missouri led all the way but an 8-0 run by Vanderbilt got the Commodores within 61-60 with 5 1/2 minutes to left in the game. The Tigers did not surrender the lead and a layup by Caleb Grill gave them a 68-63 lead with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. At 2:11, Vanderbilt's Jason Edwards made three free throws to make it 68-66 but the Commodores did not score again.

Grill made three free throws of his own to make it 71-66 with 1:52 left and Mitchell's three-point play at 1:20 made it an eight-point game. He made one of two free throws with 29 seconds left to wrap up the scoring.

Anthony Robinson II had 15 points and eight assists for Missouri (13-3, 2-1 SEC). Grill scored 13 points and Josh Gray grabbed 11 rebounds.

Edwards led Vanderbilt (13-3, 1-2) with 20 points. MJ Collins had 13 points, Chris Manon scored 10 and Devin McGlockton had 10 rebounds.

Missouri hit four 3-pointers in the first 3 1/2 minutes to take a 14-2 lead. After Vanderbilt closed to within 17-12, Mitchell scored seven of his 11 first-half points and the Tigers also had a 10-0 run to push their lead to 39-22 with under five minutes remaining in the half. Vanderbilt scored the last seven points of the half, cutting Missouri's led to 41-32 at the break.

Missouri's win continued a trend in which the home team has a 15-2 record. Overall, Missouri leads Vanderbilt 10-8.

Missouri plays at No. 8 Florida on Tuesday and Vanderbilt hosts South Carolina on Wednesday.