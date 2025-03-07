No. 5 South Carolina women hold off Vanderbilt, pull away to win 84-63 in SEC quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Chloe Kitts had 25 points and 10 rebounds and No. 5 South Carolina held off a furious second-half rally from Vanderbilt to win 84-63 on Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 15 off the bench and Sania Feagin added 13 points for South Carolina (28-3), which has won five straight.

Coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, the Southeastern Conference's top seed, appeared plenty motivated to win a third straight tournament title. They came out of the gates strong, shooting a blistering 67% from the field in the first half to build a 48-23 lead at the break.

But the Commodores, behind stars Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre, would battle back to cut the lead to five with 4:22 left. The Gamecocks would regroup and outscore the Commodores 16-0 the rest of the way to move on to a semifinal matchup with the No. 12 Kentucky/No. 10 Oklahoma winner.

Vanderbilt (22-10), which knocked off 18th-ranked Tennessee 84-76 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals, got 20 points from Blakes and 17 from Pierre.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: Was outscored 58-28 in the paint and outrebounded 42-28.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks' depth proved to be too much for Vanderbilt, with their bench outscoring the Commodores 33-4.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks with forward Chloe Kitts (21) during an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Greenville, S.C. Credit: AP/David Yeazell

Key moment

Fulwiley provided a huge momentum swing at the end of the first quarter when she came up with a defensive rebound and beat two defenders down the floor for a fastbreak layup with 16 seconds left, then came up with a steal and pulled up from beyond the 3-point arc to beat the buzzer. That gave the Gamecocks a 24-15 lead and ignited a 17-2 run.

Key stat

South Carolina finished the game on a 16-0 run.

Up next

Vanderbilt will await its seed in the NCAA Tournament.