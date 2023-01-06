VCU hosts Davidson following Johns' 22-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (9-6, 2-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-5, 1-1 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces the Davidson Wildcats after Brandon Johns Jr. scored 22 points in VCU's 79-70 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 9-1 in home games. VCU is second in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in A-10 play. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The Rams and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 steals for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Foster Loyer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.