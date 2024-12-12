SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

VICE TV will air shows on Rick Pitino and John Calipari before March Madness

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino stands on the court...

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino stands on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against New Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Pamela Smith

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — VICE TV is expanding its footprint with several new original sports series, including two that will document the seasons for a couple of famous college basketball coaches.

VICE announced on Thursday that it will air six-episode series on St. John's coach Rick Pitino and Arkansas coach John Calipari starting in February and leading into the NCAA Tournament.

“Pitino: Red Storm Rising” will look at the career of the two-time NCAA title winning coach as he tries to get St. John's to the tournament for the first time since 2019.

“Calipari: Razor's Edge” will be an all-access look at his first season at Arkansas. That show will be produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

“Coach Cal is a Hall of Fame coach and a legend in the sport," Manning said in a statement. "We expect this series to be the first of many future collaborations between Omaha and VICE as the company expands into more sports content.”

VICE TV is available in approximately 40 million homes.

