SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Morgan Maly, Lauren Jensen top 2,000 career points as No. 22 Creighton women top Villanova 70-55

By The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Seniors Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen combined to score 40 and both players topped 2,000 career points as No. 22 Creighton defeated Villanova 70-55 to close out the Big East Conference regular season on Sunday night.

No. 2 seed Creighton has a bye until Saturday’s quarterfinals when it will play the winner of Friday's game between No. 7 seed Providence and 10th-seeded Georgetown. No. 5 seed Villanova advances to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 seed Marquette on Saturday. Regular-season champion Connecticut will host the event.

Maly needed 15 points to reach the milestone and she scored 23 for the Bluejays (24-5, 16-2), who matched the team record for conference victories. Maly added 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double this season and she made two 3-pointers to add to her school record with 324. Jensen needed six points and finished with 17, adding six assists. Molly Mogensen grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Freshman Jasmine Bascoe scored a season-high 27 on 11-for-20 shooting with four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (17-13, 11-7). She finished a rebound shy of a double-double. Maddie Webber scored 14.

Villanova missed eight straight shots and went more than five minutes without scoring but managed to lead 12-11 after one quarter.

Mogensen hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run to end the half and Creighton led 31-25.

The Bluejays never trailed in the third quarter and led by nine when Bascoe finished off a three-point play to get the Wildcats within 47-41 heading to the fourth.

Jensen and Maly had back-to-back baskets and Jayme Horan and Maly buried two straight 3-pointers to put the Bluejays up 57-41 in the first two-plus minutes and they cruised from there.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME