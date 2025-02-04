SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Dai Dai Ames scores career-high 27 to lead Virginia to 73-57 victory over Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Sophomore Dai Dai Ames scored a career-high 27 points and Virginia cruised to a 73-57 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Ames, who entered play averaging 6.2 points per game, made 11 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and both of his free throws for the Cavaliers (11-12, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Blake Buchanan totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season for Virginia. Andrew Rohde finished with nine points and a career-best nine assists. Rohde also had three of the Cavaliers' 10 3-pointers.

Ishmael Leggett had 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting to lead the Panthers (14-8, 5-6), adding six rebounds. Jorge Diaz Grahm scored nine off the bench with three 3-pointers.

Ishan Sharma made Virginia’s fourth 3-pointer in the opening 13 minutes, while Pitt was 3 of 12 overall, to help build a 24-7 lead. The Cavaliers scored 17 straight points in the first half — their longest run of the season.

Ames rattled in a jumper from the free-throw line to extend Virginia’s lead to 30-10 with 4:46 left in the half. Ames made seven shots and scored 16 of Virginia’s 34 first-half points, while Pitt had just 19 points on 6-of-20 shooting. It was Pitt’s lowest scoring first half of the season.

The Panthers won the previous two matchups with Virginia following an eight-game losing streak.

Virginia returns home to play Georgia Tech on Saturday, when Pittsburgh plays at North Carolina.

