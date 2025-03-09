SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lampkin near-perfect shooting night sends Syracuse hurtling past Virginia 84-70

By The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 14 of his 25 points before halftime, was 11-for-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and Syracuse beat Virginia 84-70 on Saturday to end the ACC regular season.

Lampkin's 11-made field goals were a career high. Jyare Davis and Lucas Taylor each scored 15 points for Syracuse (13-18, 7-13), which shot 59.6% (31 for 52) upping its shooting percentage by a smidge in which they shot 58.1% (18 of 31) before halftime.

Reserve Jacob Cofie scored 13 points shooting 6 for 6 and Dai Dai Ames scored 10 for the Cavaliers (15-16, 8-12).

Syracuse built a 15-6 lead within the first seven minutes and never trailed. Chris Bell's three-point play with 10:19 before halftime made it 20-10. Syracuse led 43-26 at halftime. The Orange maintained a double-digit lead for the duration of the second half.

Syracuse will enter the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina as the 14th-seed matched against 11-seed Florida State (15-16, 8-12) on Tuesday. The Seminoles beat Syracuse 90-74 in the lone matchup at Tallahassee, Florida on Jan. 4.

The Cavaliers earned an opening-round bye as the ninth seed and will face eighth-seed Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10) on Wednesday.

