Primo Spears makes 2 FTs with 1.2 left, Florida State beats Virginia Tech 77-74

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jaylan Gainey scored nine of his 11 points in the second half, Primo Spears also scored 11, including two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and Florida State beat Virginia Tech 77-74 Saturday.

Jamir Watkins and Darin Green Jr. each added 10 points for Florida State (8-6, 2-1 ACC). Watkins made just 3 of 14 from the field but finished with eight rebounds and four assists. Baba Miller fouled out with 10 rebounds to go with eight points, five assists and three of the Seminoles' eight steals.

Watkins made a layup to give Florida State a 10-point lead with 2:19 to play but Tyler Nickel made two free throws eight seconds later and Hunter Cattoor added two more. Jalen Warley made 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 74-67 with 1:27 to go but Pedulla made a quick layup and, after a turnover by Spears, hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left. He made two free throws to make it 74-all with five seconds remaining. Spears hit the go-ahead free throws and the Seminoles held on.

Pedulla led Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2) with 26 points. Cattoor made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and MJ Collins scored 10.

Gainey converted a three-point play, Spears made a layup and Warley added a putback but missed the and-1 free throw. Miller grabbed the offensive rebound and Watkins threw down a dunk with 9:38 to play gave the Seminoles a 50-48 lead, their first since midway through the first half. Miller stole the ball and was fouled as he scored but didn’t make the free throw. Corhen converted a three-point play to cap a 14-0 run and make it 55-48 with 8:33 to go.

Virginia Tech took its biggest lead when Cattoor hit a 3-pointer to make it 41-32 with 15:53 to play. The Hokies committed a turnover on each of their next three possessions and had seven in the next seven minutes as Florida State took control.

Virginia Tech plays host to No. 16 Clemson on Wednesday. Florida State wraps up a string of eight consecutive home games when Wake Forest visits on Tuesday.

