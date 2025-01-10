Virginia Tech women dominate in the second overtime, hand No. 13 Georgia Tech first loss 105-94

ATLANTA — Lani White scored six of her 20 points in the second overtime, Carleigh Wenzel and Rose Micheaux each had double-doubles and Virginia Tech handed No. 13 Georgia Tech its first loss of the season 105-94 on Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets scored the last four points in regulation to tie the game at 80 and turned an offensive rebound into a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Rusne Augustinaite to knot it at 92-all after one overtime. Then the Hokies dominated the second extra period.

White hit consecutive baskets on Wenzel assists to open the second overtime and the Hokies scored the first eight points. Georgia Tech missed all six shots and went 2 of 4 from the line.

Wenzel had 24 points and a career-high 10 assists and Micheaux had 20 points with 12 rebounds for the Hokies (11-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Carys Baker and Matilda Ekh both added 17 points.

Kara Dunn scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (15-1, 3-1). Tonie Morgan added a career-high 28 points. Standout freshman Dani Carnegie only played six minutes and scored two points after getting hurt.

Georgia Tech had won 13 games by double figures and were only giving up 57 points a game.

Wenzel had three 3s and 11 points in the first quarter as the Hokies took a 26-23 lead. Dunn answered with three 3s and 12 points in the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets took a 44-39 lead at halftime.

Both teams scored 24 points in the third quarter with Virginia Tech shooting 35% but making 7 of 8 free throws and Georgia Tech shooting 53%. It was 66-61 going into the fourth.

Virginia Tech is home against Wake Forest on Sunday when Georgia Tech goes to Louisville.