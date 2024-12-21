Reynolds scores 25 as Saint Joseph's pulls away from Virginia Tech in 2nd half, win 82-62

PHILADELPHIA — Erik Reynolds II knocked down five 3-pointers and put up 25 points to help Saint Joseph's pull away from Virginia Tech to earn an 82-62 win on Saturday.

The victory gave the Hawks their first back-to-back wins since they won three straight in November.

Reynolds hit from behind the arc with 27 seconds left in the first half to send the Hawks (8-4) into intermission with a 32-30 lead. After the Hokies got two free throws to start the second half, Reynolds' layup kicked off a 10-0 run to take a double-digit lead at 42-32. Derek Simpson's second 3 of the half made it a 47-34 lead with under 16 to play. Ben Hammond hit from deep to get Virginia Tech within 10 at 54-44, but Anthony Finkley answered with a 3 and Reynolds followed with a layup as the Hawks pulled away.

Reynolds was 10 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 11 from deep, with three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Simpson was 4 of 8 from 3-point range and scored 18 and Rasheer Fleming was 8 for 8 from the line to add 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Finkley chipped in 13 points by hitting 3 of 4 from deep. Saint Joseph's was 15 of 32 from long range.

Hammond finished with 11 points and Ben Burnham was 3-for-3 from distance off the bench to add another 11.

Saint Joseph's plays host to Delaware State December 28 before opening Atlantic 10 Conference play against UMass on New Year's Eve.

Virginia Tech (5-7, 0-1) returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play New Year's Eve at No. 5 Duke.