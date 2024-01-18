Beekman, Minor score 16 each and Virginia holds off Virginia Tech 65-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Reece Beckman and Jordan Minor scored 16 points each, Virginia scored six big points in the final minute, and the Cavaliers held off Virginia Tech 65-57 on Wednesday night.

After shooting 27% from the field in the first half, Virginia Tech shot 45% over the first 15 minutes of the second half to keep pace with Virginia (12-5, 3-3 ACC). The Cavaliers led by seven with 5 minutes to go but layups by Dante Harris and Blake Buchanan helped push the lead to 54-43 with 3:42 remaining.

Beekman hit a pullup jumper for a 60-50 lead with 1:10 remaining before Tyler Nickel hit two free throws and Sean Pedulla drained a 3-pointer to get the Hokies within five with a minute to go.

After a timeout, Beekman drew a non-shooting foul and hit both ends of the one-and-one for a seven-point Virginia lead. Ryan Dunn blocked a layup by Pedulla, Beekman rebounded and threw a long outlet to Andrew Rohde, whose tip pass was the perfect feed to Dunn for a lefty layup and a nine-point lead with 35 seconds left.

Pedulla had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hokies (10-7, 2-4) but committed seven turnovers. Hunter Cattoor added 12 points and Robbie Beran had 10.

Virginia, the national leader in fewest turnovers (8.1 per game), had only three giveaways in the first half, compared to 10 by Virginia Tech. The Hokies made only 6 of 22 shots but had an assist on each made basket.

Virginia trailed 11-10 before Jacob Groves hit two 3-pointers and Beekman hit another in a 13-2 run that put the Cavaliers up by 10 with 5 minutes left in the first half. Beekman scored 10 points in the half and the Cavaliers led 25-18 at the break.

Virginia's Jordan Minor, left, defends against Virginia Tech's Lynn Kidd (15) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. Credit: AP/Cal Cary

The Cavaliers finished with seven turnovers and the 57 points allowed essentially matched their season average of 57.7 points allowed per game.

Pedulla, this week's ACC player of the week, had averaged 30.3 ppg in his last three games.

Virginia travels to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on Saturday. Virginia Tech will play at North Carolina State on Saturday.

