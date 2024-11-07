Freshman sensation Dylan Harper scores 20 points in No. 25 Rutgers' 75-52 win over Wagner

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - — Freshman standout Dylan Harper scored 20 points in his highly anticipated debut to lead No. 25 Rutgers to a 75-52 win over Wagner on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both schools.

Harper, a combo guard, is considered one of the top freshmen in the country and together with fellow first-year forward Ace Bailey, a major reason why the Scarlet Knights entered the season at No. 25. He is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., who also starred at Rutgers, and whose father, Ron Harper Sr, was a 15-year NBA veteran.

Rutgers was without Bailey, who was sidelined with an undisclosed injury he suffered Monday in practice. His status is day-to-day.

Keyontae Lewis led Wagner with 12 points.

P.J. Hayes added 12 points and Lathan Sommerville contributed 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Rutgers. Jeremiah Williams added 10 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Harper's only blemish was missing five of his six free throw attempts.

Takeaways

Wagner was picked as co-champions of the Northeast Conference in the pre-season but was outplayed in every category.

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell directs his team against Wagner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Bailey's injury doesn't expect to keep him out of the lineup for too long. When he returns, he will provide Rutgers with a top inside-outside game with Harper patrolling the perimeter.

Key moment

Rutgers erased a 10-5 Wagner lead by going on a 20-0 run over 10:07 to move ahead 25-10. Wagner missed 17 shots during the drought. Sommerville led Rutgers with nine points in the spurt.

Key stat

Rutgers used its speed to outscore Wagner 26-2 on the fast break.

Up next

Wagner hosts Manor College (Pa.) of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association on Saturday.

Wagner head coach Donald Copeland directs his team against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Rutgers hosts in-state rival Saint Peter's on Nov. 11.