Woods' 3 at the buzzer lifts Washington past California, 77-75

BERKELEY, Calif. — Keion Brooks Jr. fielded a long, high pass inside the Cal logo at center court, dribbled once before firing a quick pass to a wide open Moses Wood in the corner for a game-winning 3-pointer at the horn to lift Washington to a 77-75 win over California on Thursday night.

The come-from-behind win gives Washington six straight wins over the Golden Bears and 10 wins in the last 13 meetings. The Huskies now lead the all-time series, 88-87.

Washington (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) took a 62-55 lead on a 3-pointer by Sahvir Wheeler with 10:13 left, but the Huskies went scoreless for a five-minute stretch that saw Cal take a 65-62 lead on a Keonte Kennedy 3-pointer with 5:33 left.

Anthony Kennedy ended the drought with a 3 to tie it at 65-65 with 5:04 left, but Fardaws Aimaq turned in a three-point play to put the Golden Bears (6-12, 2-5) back in front. Wood hit two free throws near the three-minute mark to get Washington within three, but Jaylon Tyson hit a 3 to make it 73-67.

Wheeler scored at the basket to cut the deficit to four and Woods added two more free throws to make it 73-71 with 32 seconds left. Jalen Cone hit two free throws to push Cal's lead to 75-71, but Anthony Holland hit a 3 to get Washington within one point. Brooks' layup attempt was blocked by Fardaws Aimaq with four seconds left. Wheeler controlled the offensive rebound and found Brooks with an outlet pass.

Washington was cold from 3-point range over the final 10 minutes and hit just 10 of 35 shots from distance (28.6%) for the game. Brooks led the Huskies with 21 points and seven rebounds. Holland added 14 points off the bench, hitting 4 of 9 from deep, and Wood and Wheeler both added 13 points.

Aimaq led Cal with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tyson and Cone each scored 17.

Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr. (1) shoots over California forward Fardaws Aimaq (00) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Berkeley, Calif. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Washington plays at Stanford Saturday. Cal plays host to Washington State Saturday.

