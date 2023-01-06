Washington helps Arizona State top Washington State 77-71

TEMPE, Ariz. — Warren Washington scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half and Arizona State turned back Washington State 77-71 on Thursday night.

Washington knocked down 9 of 10 shots from the floor and added four assists for the Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12). DJ Horne finished with 12 points but missed all six of his 3-point tries. Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 13, leaving him five points shy of 2,000 for his career.

Washington sank all eight of his first-half shots, scoring 16 points to lead the Sun Devils to a 42-36 lead at intermission.

Cambridge hit a 3-pointer with 6:21 left to play and Arizona State led 69-58. Washington State answered with a DJ Rodman layup and back-to-back 3-pointers by Jabe Mullins to get within 69-66 with 4:18 remaining.

Mullins missed his next two 3-pointers with a chance to tie and Devan Cambridge and DJ Horne hit back-to-back jumpers before a dunk by Washington to push the ASU lead to 75-66 with 1:32 to go.

Mullins finished with five 3-pointers and topped the Cougars (6-10, 1-4) with 19 points. Rodman pitched in with 16 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Justin Powell scored 10.

The Sun Devils shot 55% overall but just 29% from beyond the arc (5 of 17). The Cougars shot 43% from the floor and made 11 of 32 from distance (34%).

Arizona State forward Jamiya Neal (5) drives past Washington State guard Jabe Mullins (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona State earned a measure of revenge after WSU came to Tempe last season and held the Sun Devils to 10 points at halftime in a 51-29 victory.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils stay at home to host Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars play at No. 5 Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State forward Warren Washington celebrates after his dunk against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

