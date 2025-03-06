SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Freshmen Olivia Olson, Syla Swords combine for 36 as Michigan ends Washington's 5-game win streak

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Olivia Olson scored 21 points, fellow freshman Syla Swords added 15 and No. 5 seed Michigan beat No. 12 seed Washington 66-58 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament to end the Huskies' five-game win streak.

Michigan (21-9) advances to play No. 4 seed and 15th-ranked Maryland on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Wolverines lost 85-77 to the then-No. 21 Terrapins on Feb. 17. Michigan reached the semifinals last year, marking the first time it had done so since back-to-back appearances in 2019 and 2020.

Olson opened and closed a 13-0 third-quarter run to give Michigan a 49-39 lead with 3:01 remaining in the frame. She scored nine points during the run, while Washington missed nine straight shots.

Elle Ladine sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:56 left to pull Washington within seven points at 63-56. The Huskies forced a turnover on Michigan's next two possessions, but Hannah Stines missed a jumper and Teagan Brown was off on a 3-pointer with under a minute to go.

Jordan Hobbs had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Michigan. Olson reached 20-plus points for the eighth time this season.

Dalayah Daniels led Washington (19-13) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Ladine added 16 points, and Sayvia Sellers had 11 points and seven assists.

Michigan scored 24 points off 17 turnovers.

